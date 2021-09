Minnesota's Gable Steveson made a recent highlight reel of "freak athletes" on Facebook. One of my guilty pleasures is watching mindless videos on Facebook. I hate to admit it, but Facebook has figured me out pretty well; my Facebook Watchlist right now consists of specifically-catered clips from previously-aired Cops episodes, sets of stand-up comedians from the UK, contestants battling it out on MTV's The Challenge, and highlight reels of athletes and other jaw-dropping human feats. I ought to be ashamed of how many hours I can spend scrolling through these videos when I could be doing something more productive or beneficial.