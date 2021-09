Q: Had Jill’s story been about any car but a Tesla, would you have published it?. The Tesla in question was obviously not using Autopilot. If it was, it would have been keeping up with traffic and would never move left with the right turn signal on. Also, on the freeway, one has to have pressure on the steering wheel or the car first flashes lights at you, then makes a noise, then turns off. Autopilot is not perfect, but it has saved me several times as the Tesla’s reactions are faster than mine.