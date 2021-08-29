Greeted in Heaven by family and friends, William Bruce Thompson, Jr., age 78, 254 Thompson Lane, Jonesborough, entered into the arms of Jesus on August 28th, 2021 in Limestone at the home of the daughter he always wanted. Born on June 6th, 1943 in Johnson City, he was a lifelong native of Jonesborough and the son of Bruce and Josephine Yeiser Thompson. He attended Milligan College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in 1965. Bruce enjoyed racing in his younger years with his friend, Larry, traveling all over the circuit to compete. After his employment with the City of Johnson City in their payroll department, Bruce farmed at the family home until his health forced his retirement. In 2003, he got Washington County Cattle Producers Senior Producer of the Year. Bruce enjoyed his gunsmithing hobby, building and repairing guns, as well as target shooting for fun. After his retirement he loved to sit and tell stories of his farming and racing days, passing on his wealth of knowledge on both. He never missed a softball game where Michelle or Bria and Paula were playing, cheering his girls on from the sidelines. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles J. Thompson, sister Lena Jo Gardner, best friend Eugene Merrill, and his beloved fur friend Maverick who truly was his companion.