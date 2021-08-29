Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Atheists Helping The Homeless, DC Announces Next Distribution Event, Silver Spring, Maryland

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AHHDC is a small group of atheists, but they cannot be just atheists. They are citizens. They want to help, to give, to learn, and to receive. They may be Beyond Belief, but they have ethics; they have moral compasses. They are integral parts of our society and are proud to be your family, your friends, and your neighbors, and they want to help our community.

The goal of AHHDC is to provide small items (travel size) needed daily (soap, nail clippers, towelettes, socks, combs, small shampoo, toothbrush and small paste, etc.) to people who are homeless and who may who travel primarily by foot. They distribute to those who cannot carry regular-sized items everywhere they go. The items are for people living on the street, out of a tent or car, or out of a shelter.

AHHDC is a small group of volunteers that operates on donations. They set up a table for 3-4 hours on a sidewalk where homeless people pass by to distribute items. The last event ( August 2021) in Silver Spring, MD was able to help over 75 clients.

As a relatively new group, an immediate goal of AHH, DC is to achieve public awareness. Their website is www.atheistshelping.org. You may write to them at atheistshelping@gmail.com.

Twitter: @atheistsHH

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/atheistshelping

Media Contact: Joseph Shaw atheistshelping@gmail.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12883184

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atheists-helping-the-homeless-dc-announces-next-distribution-event-silver-spring-maryland-301364852.html

SOURCE Atheists Helping the Homeless, DC

Comments / 1

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atheists#Volunteers#Silver#Beyond Belief#Md#Prlog View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

Golden Drive distributes donated goods for homeless children

WEST FARGO — Golden Drive Homeless Kids, a nonprofit for homeless children, distributed donated goods to numerous shelters and other groups Thursday, Aug. 26, at the West Fargo Fire Department. Essentials like shampoo and toothbrushes — in addition to food — were given to area organizations Churches United, Fraser Ltd....
Palm Springs, CAiebusinessdaily.com

Martha’s Village and Kitchen to help the homeless in Palm Springs

One of the largest providers of help to homeless people in Riverside County has come to Palm Springs. Martha’s Village and Kitchen has begun setting up a drop-in/access center at the former Palm Springs Boxing Club, 225 S. Cielo Road, according to a statement on the city’s website. The Indio-based...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

HELPING HOMELESS

Frank Saldana attended the workshop for the Mixed-Use Community Homeless Navigation Center earlier in the week. He’s the founder of the Inner City Action, operators of the Mobile Revival Family Resource Center, 555 Industrial Ave., Manteca. The 120- by- 80- foot tent structure at the former Qualex building is the...
Charitieswbiw.com

Events to help upkeep Old Leipsic School House announced

LEIPSIC – The non-profit organization, Northeast Township Community Center, announces the reorganization of their board of directors. Lanora Hardman recently passed the torch to Mary Hardy and Tara Jenkins, both of Northeast Township. Hardman lead the organization for decades, which saw to the upkeep and use of the old Leipsic...
Albany, NYWRGB

Food distribution event scheduled in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, CDPHP and the Capital District Labor Federation are teaming up with local community partners to address food insecurity with a mass food distribution at 230 Green Street in Albany. The distribution,...
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

YWCA to receive $120,000 to help the homeless

BINGHAMTON, NY – The YWCA in downtown Binghamton is receiving federal funds to help house the homeless. The City of Binghamton is providing 120 thousand dollars in CARES Act funding to the YW to cover temporary housing for 65 to 70 women and their children next month. The YWCA also...
Seaford, DEWMDT.com

Seaford Library hosts food distribution event

SEAFORD, Del. – On Friday, the Seaford Library hosted a county food distribution for the Delaware Food Bank. The distribution was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and made it possible to feed 164 families. Delaware Public Health was also providing vaccines at the event. We want to hear...
Silver Spring, MDmocoshow.com

Emergency Rally to Support Afghan Refugees Next Thursday in Silver Spring

Emergency Rally to Support Afghan Refugees Next Thursday in Silver Spring. For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 2, 2021. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 2, 2021—Councilmember Evan Glass invites community members to an emergency rally in support of Afghan refugees. While the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is a global issue, Councilmember Glass believes that Montgomery County can be part of the solution. Residents will be able to express their support for their new neighbors and learn how to provide assistance to the nonprofit organizations assisting in the local effort.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

House of Guitars hosts homelessness charity event

Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Guitars in Irondequoit hosted a charity concert Friday night to raise awareness of chronic homelessness in the Rochester area. Several local artists took the stage. The event was free, though guests were able to purchase for a chance to win a guitar signed by...
HealthPosted by
CBS Denver

Mobile Van That Helps With Addiction Outreach Presented At State Capitol For International Overdose Awareness Day

DENVER (CBS4)– A mobile van that helps with addiction outreach to those living on the streets was presented at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera welcomed health providers to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day. (credit: CBS) Colorado now has an Office of Behavioral Health Services to help fight addiction. Keith Hayes is a recovering addict who credits the Salvation ARmy with his recovery. Now he’s the director of recovery at 5280 High School. (credit: CBS) “What we have is an intentional community. Our youth are dying, they need us. We need more recovery schools, we need more opportunities for our youth to find a safe place to be able to learn how to live,” said Hayes. (credit: CBS) Hayes said 90,000 Americans lost their lives to overdoses last year. The state showed off the mobile health unit that is used to reach addicts who are living on the streets.
Indian Head, MDBay Net

College Of Southern Maryland Announces September Events

Transfer Thursdays. 11 a.m. Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.
Boise, IDidahocapitalsun.com

In need of housing help? Boise organization announces more pop-up events

Jesse Tree, a Boise nonprofit organization that works to prevent eviction and homelessness, announced in a press release it will hold eight rental assistance pop-up events between now and Sept. 22. The first one will take place from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Nampa Housing Authority, 211 19th Ave. N.
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

659 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington DC, DC, 20002

*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom shared home in Capitol Hill. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://junehomes.com/residences/washington-dc/capitol-hill/capitol-hill-seven/tour. About This Home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian inspired home has...
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 200 homeless dogs, cats and rabbits evacuated out of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday and be available for adoption. “By rescuing animals from the New Orleans area shelters, local shelters will then have space for any local pets displaced by...
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAPosted by
WAFB

Mayor Broome announces ice distribution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council have announced an ice distribution center to help residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. The event will be Friday and Saturday at 9000 Airline Highway. Residents will receive two bags per vehicle.
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Homeless encampments enrage neighbors, divide city

A Denver neighbor exhibits kindness despite the presence of homeless encampments.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Public comment period during Denver City Council meetings has become heated and divisive, with angry residents demanding the city do more to sweep away homeless encampments.
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Food boxes, milk to be given away Friday

On Friday, Sept. 3, at 10:30 a.m. Ned Thomas, Washington Parish President; Second Harvest’s Marcus Vise, Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette and the C.M. LeVias Food Pantry’s Tiye Yayu will be distributing free food boxes and milk to the public at the Avenue B ballpark. Please just have your trunk open...

Comments / 0

Community Policy