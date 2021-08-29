Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What has the pandemic done to friendships?

By The Montreal Gazette
healthing.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 28, 2020, just over a couple of weeks after COVID-19 had been declared a pandemic, William Bukowski emailed his Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbours to say he’d be out in the middle of his street the evening of April 1, reading an Anton Chekhov short story aloud “and then maybe afterward we can have a chat.”

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Chekhov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Mcgill University#Mental Health#University System#Pandemic#Notre Dame De Gr Ce#Concordia University#Mcgill University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthThrive Global

How the Pandemic Has Affected Retirement

Now that the pandemic is over a year old, many workers are starting to consider their futures again. The present is still very much up in the air, but things are stabilizing to some degree, at least enough for many workers to take a moment and consider their current retirement expectations.
Scituate, MABoston Globe

They bonded as kids, a friendship that has grown into a lifeline

SCITUATE — They grew up together, little boys in the same close neighborhood who did the things that little boys love to do. Street hockey and whiffle ball. Tennis and baseball. They played basketball games in the cul de sac that their families shared. On lazy summer nights, they watched...
Public Healthclsphila.org

Report: How the Pandemic Response Has Failed Young People & What We Need to Thrive

This report was written by Youth Justice Project inaugural Youth Action Board members, Deja Morgan, Alexi Chacon, and Madison Nardy. When the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in March 2020, young people across the country became unemployed, had to adjust to a virtual learning environment, experienced loss, housing insecurity, and more with no clear sign of relief. As stimulus packages, assistance programs, moratoriums, and other pandemic-relief efforts rolled out, the unique needs of young adults were not met. Since young people are not viewed as self-sufficient, independent, or heads of households, relief efforts were not designed to stabilize the individual lives of young people, but rather their families. As such, young people were left to pick up the pieces and navigate the fallout from the pandemic on their own. This report highlights the impact the pandemic has had on youth, and offers solutions for pandemic relief efforts that will better address the needs of young people and create opportunities for youth to return to a better world.
Wildlifespectrumnews1.com

How the pandemic has impacted wildlife

Over the course of the pandemic, changes in human behavior have led to animals shifting how they interact with each other and the world. Dr. Eric Strauss, the executive director at Loyola Marymount University’s Center for Urban Resilience and the author of "Hummingbirds of the Gottlieb Native Garden," spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about how flora and fauna have been impacted over the last 18 months.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Women's HealthPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
Mental HealthNew Haven Register

Is Adult-Onset ADHD Real? Or Is It Just Pandemic Stress?

Mental health has suffered during the pandemic. Eighteen months in, that’s no longer a revelatory observation; it’s a weary, widely accepted truth. By the end of last year, roughly 42% of American adults were reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, up from just 11% the year before. One positive, though:...
Mental HealthFuturity

Childhood trauma changes how morphine feels

People who experienced childhood trauma get a more pleasurable “high” from morphine, new research suggests. Scientists have identified high rates of childhood trauma in people with addictions, but little research has explored the mechanisms that underlie this link, says Molly Carlyle from the University of Queensland’s School of Psychology. “Our...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man on His Death Bed Refuses to Repeat after Priest

An elderly couple had been married for forty years, enjoying a life of endless love and bliss. They were always there to support each other through thick and thin and had weathered countless storms together. On their fortieth wedding anniversary, they decided to celebrate their special day with a romantic...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Researchers Found a Link Between Lyme Disease and Mental Health

U.S. and Danish researchers have found an unexpected link between Lyme disease and mental health. The study revealed that patients hospitalized with Lyme disease had a 28% higher rate of mental disorders. They also had twice the likelihood of attempting suicide after being infected compared to people without Lyme disease.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Are people with bipolar disorder more intelligent?

Some research suggests that those with bipolar disorder may indeed be more likely to have above-average intelligence and creativity, although a causal relationship hasn’t been established yet. These IQ measurements have typically been done before the onset of bipolar disorder. In other words, it seems many people who have bipolar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy