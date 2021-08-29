What has the pandemic done to friendships?

This report was written by Youth Justice Project inaugural Youth Action Board members, Deja Morgan, Alexi Chacon, and Madison Nardy. When the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in March 2020, young people across the country became unemployed, had to adjust to a virtual learning environment, experienced loss, housing insecurity, and more with no clear sign of relief. As stimulus packages, assistance programs, moratoriums, and other pandemic-relief efforts rolled out, the unique needs of young adults were not met. Since young people are not viewed as self-sufficient, independent, or heads of households, relief efforts were not designed to stabilize the individual lives of young people, but rather their families. As such, young people were left to pick up the pieces and navigate the fallout from the pandemic on their own. This report highlights the impact the pandemic has had on youth, and offers solutions for pandemic relief efforts that will better address the needs of young people and create opportunities for youth to return to a better world.