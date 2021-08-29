Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ontario optometrists poised to withdraw service Sept. 1

By Ottawa Citizen
healthing.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 84 and with a vague fogginess in her eye that will likely require cataract surgery, Ottawa’s Norma Cristin has found herself caught in a stare-down between the province’s eye doctors and the Ontario government. Frustrated by a fee system they say has barely budged in three decades, the optometrists...

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Eye Surgery#Family Doctors#Ohip#Mpp#Oao#The Ministry Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Public Healthrenfrewtoday.ca

Ontario to announce COVID-19 vaccine certification system

Ontario is set to announce a highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine certification system today. Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make the announcement this afternoon. A government source has confirmed to The Canadian Press that Ford will announce a COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination program, which has been a contentious issue for the province.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Ontario reports 740 new COVID cases

Ontario reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with three-quarters of that among people who are not fully vaccinated. Thirty-one of the new cases were in Ottawa, according to the province. People who have not been vaccinated or have only partial immunization accounted for 551 of the new cases,...
Worldhealthing.ca

Trudeau pledges fund to support provincial vaccine mandates

A re-elected Liberal government would introduce a fund to help provinces that implement a proof-of-vaccine requirement for non-essential businesses and public spaces. The planned $1-billion COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund, announced in Mississauga Friday by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, would help provinces acquire enough vaccines to ensure free booster shots and second-generation vaccines, and invest in studies to look at the long-term health impacts of COVID-19.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Pandemic revealed desperate state of Ont. health system: authors

When the pandemic began, health-care researchers Margaret Keith and James Brophy feared what was coming in long-term care homes and hospitals across Ontario. They had spent three years interviewing workers about violence in health care and were shocked at what they had been hearing: regular physical and verbal assaults had become almost routine in a system that was badly understaffed, underfunded and unsupported.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

COVID explosion alarms health care providers

As COVID skyrockets in Okanogan County and across the state, public health officials are worried that clinics and hospitals won’t have adequate resources to carry out their fundamental mission of caring for patients. “The biggest issue right now is overburdening our health care system. The same people who chose not...
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Ontario Sanitary Service has immediate openings for CDL drivers. Positions

Ontario Sanitary Service has immediate openings for CDL drivers. Positions are full-time, year-round employment. Applicants must possess a valid CDL with air brake endorsement, a current medical card, have a clean driving record, and be physically fit to perform route driving and misc. physical work. We drug test. Ontario Sanitary Service services the City of Ontario and all of Malheur County. Work schedule is Monday through Friday with occasional Saturday's. There are no overnight routes. Ontario Sanitary Service offers competitive pay and benefit plan. Benefits include medical insurance, 401k, and paid vacations. Prior experience is preferred but not required. Knowledge of the local area is helpful. SRCI clearance is helpful. Ontario Sanitary Service provides on the job training. Interested applicants can pick up an application at: DRIVE UP WINDOW, Mon-Friday 8-4pm. Ontario Sanitary Services 540 SE 9th Avenue Ontario, OR 97914 541-889-5719.
Health Servicesncsl.org

New NCSL Resource: Shining a Light on Optometrists

With projected shortfalls of primary care providers across the U.S., legislators are exploring ways to increase access to needed care. And, eye care is one form of primary care. NCSL’s Scope of Practice Policy website has a new, eye-catching addition: optometrists are now featured as a new practitioner. Providing more...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Ottawa mayor presses Ford for proof-of-vaccination system

Mayor Jim Watson is pressing Premier Doug Ford for a way to make people prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as Gatineau businesses prepare to start checking customers under Quebec’s passport system. In a letter co-signed by health board chair Keith Egli and released publicly on Monday, Watson called...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

COVID infections will surge in Sask. without intervention, docs told

A perfect storm of rising COVID-19 infections, low vaccination rates and fatigued health-care workers means Saskatchewan will not be able to turn the corner on the pandemic as it had hoped, according to a presentation given to the province’s doctors on Thursday evening. Saskatchewan Health Authority officials told physicians the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy