Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space Pens, Pencils, and Debunking Myths: How NASA Takes Notes in Space

By Mike DiCicco, Naomi Seck, NASA Spinoff
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Space Pen has captured the American imagination in more ways than one. It’s appeared repeatedly in pop culture and even worked as a plot device in a “Seinfeld” episode titled “The Pen,” and in 2021 was inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame. It’s also the subject of a myth that the space agency spent millions to invent a pen that can write in zero gravity, while cosmonauts simply used a pencil.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Seinfeld#The Fisher Space Pen#Apollo#Space Pens#The Museum Of Modern Art#The Space Foundation#The Fisher Pen Company#Spinoff#Technology Transfer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

The ISS is cracked and facing ‘irreparable’ failures – and they could be about to get much worse

Ever since the Expedition 1 flight crew floated aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on 2 November 2000, humans have had a continuous presence in space.The ISS was only meant to last for 15 years, but more than two decades later it continues to operate as an orbiting lab for a multinational consortium of space agencies. With several years still left to serve, officials this week warned that new cracks in one of the modules and outdated equipment could soon result in “irreparable” damage that may lead to early abandonment and destruction.The newly discovered cracks on the Zarya module, which...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Mars Is Safe for Humans, But Only for Four-Year Missions

A new paper written by an international group of space scientists details the threat of particle radiation on future human colonists of Mars. The findings, which serve as a guide for future missions, show that more than four years on the Red Planet would exceed safe exposure to radiation for humans, a press release from UCLA explains.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

How fast is Earth moving?

As an Earthling, it's easy to believe that we're standing still. After all, we don't feel like we're hurtling through space. Yet we are. So how fast exactly is Earth moving around the sun?. Some of the earliest astronomers in recorded history proposed that we live in a geocentric universe...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

After Its Last Rock Sample Crumbled Into Powder, NASA’s Mars Rover Is Going To Try Again

In the last two decades, we have all grown accustomed to rovers exploring Mars. At least one rover has been active on the planet every day since January 4, 2004, when NASA’s Spirit rover landed in Gusev crater. Opportunity (2004) and Curiosity (2012) followed, each making unique journeys of discovery of their own. Perseverance (2021) is the latest and greatest of these robotic explorers, boasting a state-of-the-art in-situ resource utilization experiment to extract oxygen from the atmosphere, an accompanying helicopter to scout the path ahead, and a suite of unparalleled geology instruments. But what really sets Perseverance’s mission apart is that, for the first time, it is collecting samples of Martian rock to bring back to Earth.
AstronomyPhys.org

Odds of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth put into perspective

Even Harry Stamper would probably like these odds. Recently NASA updated its forecast of the chances that the asteroid Bennu, one of the two most hazardous known objects in our solar system, will hit Earth in the next 300 years. New calculations put the odds at 1 in 1,750, a figure slightly higher than previously thought.
Astronomypetapixel.com

300 Rare Photos From NASA’s Apollo Missions To Be Auctioned

A set of more than 300 photos from the NASA Apollo missions collected by historian J.L. Pickering are set to be auctioned and feature vintage photos and film strips, many of which are considered to be extremely rare. J. L. Pickering is a spaceflight historian and authority who has been...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA's Deep Space Network Looks to the Future

When NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down on the Red Planet, the agency's Deep Space Network (DSN) was there, enabling the mission to send and receive the data that helped make the event possible. When OSIRIS-REx took samples of asteroid Bennu this past year, the DSN played a crucial...
AstronomyCNET

Hubble spots rare celestial object that looks like a space lightsaber

Paging Luke Skywalker. A newly released Hubble Space Telescope view of a slash of glowing gas against the star-studded darkness of space has me in a very Star Wars mood. The European Space Agency described the object as a "relatively rare celestial phenomenon" in a statement Monday. What we're seeing...
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Researchers Successfully Biomine Vanadium Aboard the Space Station

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — For centuries, humans have mined materials to build the tools we use every day, from batteries and cell phones to airplanes and refrigerators. While the process of obtaining these important minerals used to rely entirely on heavy machinery, fire, and human labor, scientists have learned how to harness the natural power of microbes to do some of the work.
AstronomyPhys.org

An accidental discovery hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects

Brown dwarfs aren't quite stars and aren't quite planets, and a new study suggests there might be more of them lurking in our galaxy than scientists previously thought. A new study offers a tantalizing explanation for how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3—nicknamed "The Accident"—came to be. The Accident is a brown dwarf. Though they form like stars, these objects don't have enough mass to kickstart nuclear fusion, the process that causes stars to shine. And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good grasp on their general characteristics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy