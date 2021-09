It’s a return to the 1960s. Sort of. The space formerly home to Blue’s Egg at 4195 N. Oakland Ave. will soon have a new restaurant. Black Shoe Hospitality, the group behind Maxie’s Blue’s Egg and Story Hill BKC, announced via a press release that it will open Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails, the group’s most upscale restaurant to date and one that takes inspiration from early 1960’s style restaurants yet is updated for today. The restaurant will include a happy hour and dinner service Tuesday through Saturday, with an upscale brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The press release acknowledges the current hiring climate, noting the restaurant’s officially opening date will depend on when a staff is established.