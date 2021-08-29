Cancel
NFL

Tyler Huntley Shows He's More Than Ready If Needed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson saw Tyler Huntley's talent years ago, when they faced each other in an epic South Florida high school playoff game. Now Huntley is showing everyone. The question of whether Huntley is ready to be the Ravens' backup quarterback has been answered emphatically. Accounting for five touchdowns Saturday night, four with his arm and one with his legs, Huntley (24 for 33, 285 yards, 138.3 quarterback rating) led the Ravens to a 37-3 rout over Washington.

