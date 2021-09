The Ravens defeated the Washington Football Team, 37-3, Saturday night for their 20th-straight win, breaking the Vince Lombardi Green Bay Packers' streak from 1959-1962. Huntley took over for Lamar Jackson after just one series and turned in his best performance yet, which is a high bar considering how well he played in the Ravens' first two preseason games. Huntley posted an eye-popping five touchdowns. He finished 24-of-33 for 285 yards and four touchdowns throwing and got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown run. It's no longer just clear that Huntley deserves the No. 2 job, but he's made a case that he's a high-level backup.