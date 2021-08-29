Legendary Actor Ed Asner Known For Philanthropy & 'The Mary Tyler Moore' Show Dies At 91
Hollywood TV legend Ed Asner known for his work as "Lou Grant" in The Mary Tyler Moore Show has died peacefully at 91. Asner came from humble beginnings, born in Kansas City on November 15, 1929. The one day showbiz bigwig got his start in theatre in Chicago and quickly worked his way to Hollywood, going on to win 7 Emmy awards — the most of any male actor — as well as a SAG Life Achievement Award in 2001.radaronline.com
