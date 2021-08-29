Cancel
Heisman Hopeful? Texas RB Bijan Robinson's Rank On SI's Final Preseason List

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
Before every start of a new college football season, speculation is at its highest regarding which player will outclass all other competition on the way to being crowned the winner of one of the most coveted individual awards in sports: The Heisman Trophy.

Last year, former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith became the first receiver to win the award since 1991 after a dominant season for the Crimson Tide. 2021 brings a whole new slate of potential candidates, and a current Texas Longhorn is right in the mix.

Sports Illustrated released their final preseason Heisman rankings on Friday, with Texas star running back Bijan Robinson coming in at No. 7 on the list. Here's a look at all ten players that made it onto SI's rankings.

1. QB Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma

2. QB D.J. Uiagalelei - Clemson

3. QB Sam Howell - North Carolina

4. QB Bryce Young - Alabama

5. QB Matt Corral - Ole Miss

6. QB D’Eriq King - Miami

7. RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

8. QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

9. RB Breece Hall - Iowa State

10. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon

Coming as a surprise to pretty much no one, the top of the list is quite quarterback-heavy. The Heisman is a QB-driven award, and rightfully so. But that's what makes Robinson's placement as a running back on this list that much more impressive.

Here's what SI had to say about the game-breaking Longhorn's sophomore.

"The best word to describe Robinson is explosive. The former five-star recruit made highlight-worthy plays every time he touched the ball as a true freshman, including averaging more than 18 yards per touch in his final two games. The only problem: He didn’t touch the ball enough! That’s sure to change under new coach and elite offensive mind Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian did an amazing job getting Najee Harris the ball in creative ways at Alabama last season, including in the passing game. If the Longhorns have a strong Year 1 under Sark, it’s almost a guarantee that Robinson will be a huge reason why. And helping bring Texas back to prominence is a heck of a way to make an impression with Heisman voters."

Robinson showed brilliant flashes as a freshman last year for Texas but still hasn't come close to reaching his work-horse level potential as a ball carrier. This is crazy to think when taking a look at his impressive numbers from a season ago.

The Tucson native had 86 carries for 703 yards and four touchdowns, while also displaying skill as a receiver with 15 catches for 196 yards and two scores. The rushing total led the team, but a 1,000-yard season should be nothing short of expected in 2021.

New head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it known that Robinson's workload will increase this season, as the head coach said earlier this month at Big 12 media days that "roughly 20 touches a game" are expected to go Robinson's way.

This is significant when considering the fact that Robinson never had more than 17 touches in a game in 2020.

The Longhorns will have to face two other candidates on the list this season, as Spencer Rattler and Breece Hall are the stars of their respective offenses.

First, however, No. 21 Texas and Robinson will have their sites set on Louisiana-Lafayette. The No. 23 Ragin' Cajuns will come storming into Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 4, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. CT.

#Clemson#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Ragin#Cajuns#The Longhorns Country
