Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO On When Fans Can Expect To See New Album Released: 'We Have To Play It Right'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with BODS Mayhem Hour, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello discussed the progress of the writing sessions for the follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" album. Speaking about when fans can expect to see the new record released, Frank said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you think about it now, what's going on, because we don't know what's gonna be closed down. Because everything's crazy right now still with this new variant and all that stuff. So we have to play it right. So, from what I'm hearing, the promoters and everything else, tours and all that stuff… We're doing periodic shows; I think we're doing some festivals this year. But for touring, as far as that goes… You wanna release a record when you can tour, so you can support it. So that's the plan for next year. So hopefully everybody's healthy, we can all get out to shows and we can all stand next to each other. I'm hoping that all happens. So the plan is to release it next year and have everything followed up with a tour right away. That's the way to do it right. 'Cause you wanna support that record. You can't just throw it out there and not have anything behind it, because how will people know you have a record out? There's no radio or anything like that."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Bello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Yankee Stadium#Anthrax#Bods Mayhem Hour#Blabbermouth Net#Slayer#Megadeth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Listen To JASON NEWSTED's Original Instrumental Which Formed The Basis Of METALLICA's Song 'My Friend Of Misery'

METALLICA has released a demo version of Jason Newsted's original bass instrumental containing ideas which were later incorporated into the song "My Friend Of Misery" from the band's self-titled 1991 album, better known as "The Black Album." "My Friend of Misery (From Jason's Riff Tapes)" is taken from the "Riffs & Demos" 2CD included in the remastered deluxe box set of "Metallica", due on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's Limited-Run SiriusXM Channel 'Mandatory Metallica' Is Back

METALLICA's limited-run SiriusXM channel Mandatory Metallica is back. Says METALLICA: "Our friends at SiriusXM have invited us back as Mandatory Metallica returns with music and content we have curated, especially for this occasion! They'll also be helping us celebrate the upcoming reissue of The Black Album and release of 'The Metallica Blacklist', both out next week.
Rock MusicRevolver

Fan Poll: Top 5 Non-Big 4 Thrash Bands

Revolver has teamed with Exodus for a limited-edition vinyl variant of their new album Persona Non Grata on "bone and beer swirl with red and brown splatter" wax. Order yours before they're gone!. Although the concept of the Big 4 — the title bestowed upon Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax...
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Watch Maskless Corey Taylor Perform Slipknot’s ‘Wait And Bleed’ With His Solo Band For First Time

Corey Taylor performed the classic SLIPKNOT song “Wait And Bleed” live with his solo band for the first time this past Thursday (August 12) at Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota. The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer also played it the following night (Friday, August 13) at The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fan-filmed video footage of both concerts can be seen below.
MusicComplex

G Perico Releases New Album ‘Play 2 Win’ f/ 03 Greedo, Remble, and BlueBucksClan

The buzzing West Coast sensation G Perico just won’t stop, and today has released his new project titled Play 2 Win. With hard-hitting features from 03 Greedo, Remble, and BlueBucksClan, the album follows in the footsteps of Perico’s previous two singles “5 Freeway” and “Spazz” from earlier this month. “I’m having fun with it,” the L.A.-based rapper said of his latest work. “I love making music again free from the constraints of a major.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Anderson East’s Existential New Album: ‘Maybe We Never Die’

Anderson East felt like “a little kid playing with toys,” while working on his latest album Maybe We Never Die.” The Dave Cobb-produced project marks the artist’s fourth studio album and a pivot point in his sonic evolution. Previously characterized by his gentle, mesmerizing melodies and warm, twang-tinged vocal contributions, East sets the standard of continuously expanding artistry across his 12-track collection—released August 20 via Elektra/Low Country Sound.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's CHRIS KAEL Has Written And Recorded Eleven New Songs During Pandemic: 'It's A Hell Of A Record To Listen To'

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist Chris Kael discussed how he has been keeping busy during the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Over the break [from touring], I realized that I was on the couch doing nothing. Before I got sober, one of the things that stopped me from getting sober was the brain telling me, 'Oh, man, if you stop, you're not gonna be creative. You're not gonna enjoy doing this.' And then the universe spoke up and was, like, 'Motherfucker, you haven't written shit in four years. What the fuck are you worried about?' … But then once I got sober and started…
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Listen to Iron Maiden’s New Album ‘Senjutsu’ in Full Right Now

Iron Maiden's new album, Senjutsu, is out now (as of midnight local time, Sept. 3) and can be streamed in its entirety. The 10-track record is the 17th full length from the heavy metal legends and their second consecutive double album, following in the footsteps of 2015's The Book of Souls. A majority of the record was written by founding bassist Steve Harris, who penned four songs, each over nine minutes, himself and co-wrote three others — two with guitarist Janick Gers and one with six-stringer Adrian Smith.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Says Fans Can Expect 'Whole New Production' And 'Some New Old Songs' On U.S. Tour

In a new interview with Kirby Ray of the Cape Girardeau, Missouri radio station Real Rock 99.3, JUDAS PRIEST drummer Scott Travis spoke about what fans can expect from the band's first pandemic-era tour, the rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" North American trek, which will kick off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and conclude on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH's New Album Is 'In The Can': 'It's Got A Live Vibe To It', Says MYLES KENNEDY

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Myles Kennedy confirmed that SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS has completed work on a new album. The effort will be the follow-up to "Living The Dream", which came out in September 2018 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The disc was Slash's fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his CONSPIRATORS bandmates Kennedy, Todd Kerns (bass, vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals).
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

YES Unveils Video For 'Dare To Know', Second Single From New Album 'The Quest'

Legendary progressive rockers YES — consisting of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — have unveiled the video for "Dare To Know". It marks the second single and video from their upcoming album "The Quest", due out October 1 on InsideOut Music/Sony Music and produced by Steve Howe.
MusicNME

Kamasi Washington shares jazzy cover of Metallica’s ‘My Friend of Misery’

Kamasi Washington has shared his version of Metallica’s ‘My Friend of Misery’, taken from the upcoming anniversary edition of ‘The Black Album’. To celebrate 30 years since the release of their self-titled fifth album (commonly known as ‘The Black Album)’, Metallica have curated an impressive deluxe edition that sees the record’s twelve tracks reworked by over 50 artists.
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES To Release 'Unbearable Influence' Album Next Month

Former W.A.S.P. lead guitarist Chris Holmes will release his new studio album, "Unbearable Influence", on September 26. A pre-order for the LP is available at Bandcamp. Holmes joined W.A.S.P. in 1982 and remained with the group until 1990. In 1996, the guitarist returned to W.A.S.P. and stayed with the band until 2001. Chris has not played with W.A.S.P. since.
San Francisco, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER Says He Hasn't Been Invited To METALLICA's 40th-Anniversary Concerts

DIAMOND HEAD guitarist Brian Tatler, who performed with METALLICA a decade ago as part of the week-long celebration of the James Hetield-fronted band's 30th anniversary, was asked in a recent interview with TotalRock Radio if he will return to San Francisco in December to take part in METALLICA's upcoming 40th-birthday concerts. "Well, I don't know," he responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I have to be invited. I was invited last time. I flew over to San Fran and all of that, which was awesome. Maybe because of COVID, things will be different this time… But maybe also they've done that thing with guests — they had Rob Halford [JUDAS PRIEST], they had MERCYFUL FATE, King Diamond and things like that. And so I think, if anything, they'll try to think of another angle. 'Cause otherwise you're just doing the same thing again, aren't you, really? And also, that was really hard to do. Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] said to be that they had to learn 80 songs. He said it [was] insane. He said it was one of the hardest things they've ever done — that week — when they had to learn [all those songs]. And they had guests flying in from all over the world, and they had to rehearse."
Music985theriver.com

Megadeth announces bassist for Metal Tour of the Year

Megadeth has announced a new touring bassist, and it’s a familiar face. James LoMenzo, who previously played with the thrash legends from 2006 to 2010, will rejoin the band as their touring bassist for their upcoming Metal Tour of the Year, Rolling Stone reports. LoMenzo takes the place of founding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy