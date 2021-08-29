ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO On When Fans Can Expect To See New Album Released: 'We Have To Play It Right'

In a new interview with BODS Mayhem Hour, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello discussed the progress of the writing sessions for the follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" album. Speaking about when fans can expect to see the new record released, Frank said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you think about it now, what's going on, because we don't know what's gonna be closed down. Because everything's crazy right now still with this new variant and all that stuff. So we have to play it right. So, from what I'm hearing, the promoters and everything else, tours and all that stuff… We're doing periodic shows; I think we're doing some festivals this year. But for touring, as far as that goes… You wanna release a record when you can tour, so you can support it. So that's the plan for next year. So hopefully everybody's healthy, we can all get out to shows and we can all stand next to each other. I'm hoping that all happens. So the plan is to release it next year and have everything followed up with a tour right away. That's the way to do it right. 'Cause you wanna support that record. You can't just throw it out there and not have anything behind it, because how will people know you have a record out? There's no radio or anything like that."