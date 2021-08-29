Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabell; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cabell, southwestern Putnam and northwestern Lincoln Counties through 400 PM EDT At 308 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Hamlin, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hamlin, Hurricane, Milton, Culloden, West Hamlin, Salt Rock, Griffithsville, Sweetland, Branchland and Myra. This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 27 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
