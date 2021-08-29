Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Rep. Slotkin says her staff safely evaucated 114 Afghan Nationals from Kabul

By FOX 2 Staff, Connie Rahbany
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - Staff members of Rep. Elissa Slotkin successfully evacuated 114 Afghan nationals out of Kabul and to safety according to a tweet from Slotkin. She said that over 70 of those evacuated were affiliated with Michigan State University while the other totaling more than 30 were former deputy ministers, staff, and military officers of the former Afghan government who were being threatened and hunted by the Taliban.

