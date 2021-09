This was supposed to be Irv Smith Jr.’s breakout season. With Kyle Rudolph now with the New York Giants, there was no longer a debate about which tight end was atop the Vikings’ depth chart. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and Smith developed a chemistry in the opening days of camp and that carried over into Minnesota’s preseason finale on Friday night as Smith had two catches for 39 yards, including a long of 23 yards, in a loss to the Chiefs.