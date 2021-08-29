Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia State Live

‘Things are getting a little weird’ police say after finding goat, dog and Toyota truck at abandoned bank

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzLzR_0bgaVN4S00

A Mississippi police department found an unusual scene at an abandoned bank — a Toyota truck, a stray dog and an abandoned goat all seeking shelter from Hurricane Ida.

Moss Point, Mississippi, police shared a photo of the scene to social media in hopes of finding the owners.

“Things are getting a little weird!” the police wrote. “If you relocated your goat to the abandoned bank on Kreole Avenue for safe shelter, please come back for it. If you are the owner of a grey Nissan Titan at same location, goat is eating your bumper. Please come move your vehicle. Anyone with information about goat owner, please call the station!”

Police officers later provided an update that the goat had been rescued, but that the dog ran away before they could catch it.

Comments / 4

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Toyota#Goat#Stray Dog
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies arrest man after he reportedly rammed truck into ex-girlfriend’s house

Mississippi deputies arrested a man after he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend’s house. WJTV in Jackson reports that Chad Williamson, 39, has been charged with felony malicious mischief. Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Williamson at the scene where Williamson allegedly crashed his truck into...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Victim says chance meeting at Mississippi gas station took dangerous turn after relationship ends with kidnapping, robbery, beating

A chance meeting at a North Mississippi gas station turned into a nightmare for a woman who says was allegedly kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed after a dinner date. WREG in Memphis reports that according to court documents, a Memphis woman said she started seeing Jabari Albritton after she met him at a gas station five months ago in Sardis.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Teens arrested in connection with string of armed carjackings in four Mississippi cities

Four juveniles are in custody, arrested in connection with a string of carjackings in Jackson, Ridgeland, Clinton, and Terry, and an attempted carjacking in Byram. Lieutenant Brian Myers with the Ridgeland Police Department told Jackson news sources, the armed carjackings happened on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29. At least eight carjackings and two aggravated assaults were reported in that time period. Myers said some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Deputies forced to arrest, Tase ‘agitated’ man who created disturbance at Mississippi jail

Deputies were forced to Tase and arrest an unruly man who created a disturbance at a Mississippi county jail Thursday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in a news release reported that Christopher Thomas, 47, has been charged with simple assault on an officer (a felony) and disorderly conduct after he walked into the lobby of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, acting strangely and belligerent.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

10 Mississippi National Guardsmen taken to hospital after wreck. Soldiers headed to Louisiana to provide hurricane relief.

Ten soldiers were transported to the hospital after a crash occurred during a convoy of soldiers headed to Louisiana to provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Jackson news sources report that the guardsmen were driving south on I-55 in Ridgeland when they were cut off by a civilian, causing a chain reaction and multi-vehicle wreck.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Two electrical workers killed restoring power after storm damage in Alabama

Two electric company employees contracted to work with Alabama Power were killed while working on storm restoration, according to the company. WBMA-TV reports that the Pike Electric workers were on duty near an intersection in Adger, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham, just before noon when the accident happened, according to the The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Were people turned away from entering South Mississippi town after hurricane? Woman says she and others blocked by firefighter because he ‘said so’

Non-residents of a South Mississippi city complained that they were barred from entering the city limits in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, even though they had scheduled appointments inside the town. The mayor and aldermen of Poplarville in Pearl River County called a special meeting Wednesday to discuss complaints that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy