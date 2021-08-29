Cancel
NFL

The worst is confirmed for Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a devastating blow on the injury front last night’s pre-season game against Washington, as running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field with what looked like a serious injury. And now, his season has officially been declared over. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he suffered...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

