Air quality alert continues for far northeast Minnesota until 9 p.m. Monday

The Greenwood fire continues to burn in the Superior National Forest in northeast Minnesota. The fire is located near Greenwood Lake, or approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The fire is estimated to be 26,000 acres with 14% containment. While significant fire growth is not expected on Sunday and Monday, the fire will continue producing smoke within the existing fire perimeter. Also, additional smoke will be produced during fire suppression activities. In addition to the Greenwood fire, fires just across the border in the Canadian Quetico Provincial Park continue to burn with no containment and will also contribute to smoke concentrations. West to northwest winds throughout Sunday and Monday are expected to carry the smoke to the east and southeast of the fires. Rainfall on Friday through Sunday temporarily reduced smoke and the fine particle concentrations below alert level in most areas, but fire and smoke activity are expected increase again as the area around the fires dries out.