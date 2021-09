Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. After going 4-for-12 with two home runs, a double and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, Myers will take a seat for the series finale. He'll likely continue to rotate days off with Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham in the outfield the rest of the season now that shortstop Fernando Tatis has transitioned to an everyday role at Myers' old home in right field.