Jason Statham Joins The Bee Keeper

Congratulations to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her pregnancy. The 34-year-old model took to social media some time ago to reveal that she and her fiancé Jason Statham are welcoming a little bundle of joy to the family. Actor Jason Statham looks very excited. The two are preparing themselves for the little one. They have reportedly gotten a baby room decorated. Huntington-Whiteley made an announcement on Instagram by sharing a number of photos of herself wearing stylish and beautiful outfits. If we carefully look at those photos, we will get to know that she doesn’t look too fat. She only has a baby bump, and there is too much shine and glow on her face. This glow comes to the face of every mother-to-be, and it is quite natural. In one of the images, she could be seen in a body-hugging outfit and cradling her baby bump.”Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.