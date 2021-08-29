Cancel
Movies

Jason Statham Joins The Bee Keeper

By James White
Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Statham is exactly the person we think of when we consider someone who stars in action thrillers. As for bee keeping? Not so much. But he'll reportedly be blending the two in a new movie called The Bee Keeper. Equilibrium and Point Break remake writer Kurt Wimmer cooked up...

Nicolas Cage
Jason Statham
#The Bee Keeper#Bee Keeping
