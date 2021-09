The lone occupant of a fishing vessel out of Coos Bay was saved by a research ship after his boat rapidly sank west of Newport. Frank Akers, 70-year-old owner and operator of the 50-foot F/V Lanola, said he was about 38 miles west of Newport heading eastbound in heavy seas at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 28, when the first of a series of waves collided with his vessel, giving him only minutes to escape.