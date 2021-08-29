Cancel
Premier League

Burnley complete joint club-record £15m deal to sign Lyon star Maxwel Cornet on a five-year contract as Sean Dyche lands his fifth signing of the summer... but the Ivorian suffers a mishap after pointing at Umbro's badge!

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon - with the 24-year-old pointing to the wrong part of his shirt during his unveiling. Cornet joins from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal and the Clarets have described the move as 'one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley's history'.

Sean Dyche
Maxwel Cornet
#Burnley#Ivorian#In The World#Umbro#Clarets#The Premier League
