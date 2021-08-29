Burnley complete joint club-record £15m deal to sign Lyon star Maxwel Cornet on a five-year contract as Sean Dyche lands his fifth signing of the summer... but the Ivorian suffers a mishap after pointing at Umbro's badge!
Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon - with the 24-year-old pointing to the wrong part of his shirt during his unveiling. Cornet joins from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal and the Clarets have described the move as 'one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley's history'.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0