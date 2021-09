Tottenham have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Adama Traore with Wolves determined to hold onto their star winger before the window slams shut. Traore, 24, has been the subject of strong interest from the North Londoners this summer, with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen to reunite with the Spaniard having mentored him at Molineux during his spell in charge of the club.