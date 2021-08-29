New chief hired for Maine capitol police

AUGUSTA — Following a nationwide search, the Department of Public Safety announces that Matthew Clancy has accepted the position of Chief of the Bureau of Capitol Police. For more than 35 years Clancy has been a law enforcement professional, 19 of those years as a Police Chief. Clancy is currently serving as the interim Police Chief in Plympton, Massachusetts where he had served as the permanent Police Chief for more than eight years. Before his interim position in Plympton, he served as the Chief of Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts.