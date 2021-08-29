Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New chief hired for Maine capitol police

penbaypilot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — Following a nationwide search, the Department of Public Safety announces that Matthew Clancy has accepted the position of Chief of the Bureau of Capitol Police. For more than 35 years Clancy has been a law enforcement professional, 19 of those years as a Police Chief. Clancy is currently serving as the interim Police Chief in Plympton, Massachusetts where he had served as the permanent Police Chief for more than eight years. Before his interim position in Plympton, he served as the Chief of Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine#New Challenge#New England#Augusta#The Board Of Directors#Accountability#Criminal Justice#Boston University#The Fbi National Academy#Dps#State House#The Capitol Police
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.

Comments / 0

Community Policy