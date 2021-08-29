$60,000 Awarded to the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

The Great Basin National Park is a hidden gem of a park located in the desert of Nevada, United States. It covers an area of 312.3 sq.km near the eastern border of the state. The Great Basin Park is distinct for having both high elevation and low elevation landscapes. Mountain peaks and rock caves are among the most popular tourist attractions. Though impressive, the Great Basin is considered one of the less-known or less popular National Parks, with an average of 100,000 to 150,000 visitors per year compared to the more famous parks which can receive millions of visitors. This makes Great Basin an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts looking for something a little more remote, where they can get away from crowds and soak in nature in peace.