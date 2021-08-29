$60,000 Awarded to the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s “Guardians of the Trails Youth Program” is in its second year. The National Park Foundation awarded $35k and Ms. Helen Wright provided an individual donation of $25k. The funds provide a four month paid salary to Hawai’i island youth to work in the park maintaining and rehabbing trails, as well as back country camp sites for 2021. Led by Friendʻs staff member John Stallman, this yearʻs program starts Aug.23 and will run through Nov. of 2021.bigislandnow.com
