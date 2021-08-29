Cancel
$60,000 Awarded to the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s “Guardians of the Trails Youth Program” is in its second year. The National Park Foundation awarded $35k and Ms. Helen Wright provided an individual donation of $25k. The funds provide a four month paid salary to Hawai’i island youth to work in the park maintaining and rehabbing trails, as well as back country camp sites for 2021. Led by Friendʻs staff member John Stallman, this yearʻs program starts Aug.23 and will run through Nov. of 2021.

Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

National AI partnership, research to benefit Hawaiʻi communities

A new national partnership will put the University of Hawaiʻi at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence (AI) research. UH will contribute research and expertise to a National Science Foundation (NSF) supported effort to establish an AI institute, which will enable innovative research and education in fundamental AI and machine learning theory.

