Shaq Lawson trade: Texans trade EDGE to Jets for sixth-round NFL Draft pick, per reports

By Alex Seats
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans are trading edge rusher Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets, according to a Sunday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Texans will receive a future sixth-round draft pick from the Jets as compensation, per Rapoport. Lawson played last season with the Miami Dolphins after he...

247sports.com

