Jets acquire DE Shaq Lawson from Texans (Report)

By Tab Bamford
elitesportsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets needed help on the edge and got it Sunday. According to a number of media reports on Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets are acquiring defensive end Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans. The hope is that the addition of Shaq Lawson helps the Jets cover for the...

