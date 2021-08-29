Cancel
Economy

Reckoning coming as fed unemployment benefits ending

By Bruce Mohl
commonwealthmagazine.org
 4 days ago

300,000 Massachusetts residents will lose federal unemployment insurance benefits at the end of this week, and no one is sure what that will mean for them or the state. The federal government is pulling the plug on the benefits, which include an extra $300 a week, extra weeks, and a special program for gig workers and the self-employed. The end of the programs means the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars of income for the 300,000 Massachusetts residents and the state’s economy.

