Franco's streak places him among legends

BALTIMORE -- Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco has joined Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, Arky Vaughan and Frank Robinson in Hall of Fame company. With a single off Orioles right-hander Spenser Watkins in the sixth inning of the Rays’ 12-8 win on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards, Franco extended his on-base streak to 29 games. That’s the longest active streak in the Majors, which is impressive enough in its own right. But it’s even more incredible when you consider that he's just 20 -- and look at the other players who put together a similar streak at such a young age.