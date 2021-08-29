Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Franco's streak places him among legends

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE -- Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco has joined Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, Arky Vaughan and Frank Robinson in Hall of Fame company. With a single off Orioles right-hander Spenser Watkins in the sixth inning of the Rays’ 12-8 win on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards, Franco extended his on-base streak to 29 games. That’s the longest active streak in the Majors, which is impressive enough in its own right. But it’s even more incredible when you consider that he's just 20 -- and look at the other players who put together a similar streak at such a young age.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Ott
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Frank Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Hall Of Fame#Rays#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtheScore

Rays' Franco sets on-base record, closes in on Mantle's streak

Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco set an impressive record on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles when he reached base in his 29th straight game. With a walk in the first inning, Franco's streak became the longest by an American League player 20 years old or younger in a single season, according to MLB Stats.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Franco’s massive on-base streak hasn’t happened in 65 years

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco has oft been considered the top prospect in baseball for the last two seasons, and now we know why. The 20-year-old shortstop just extended his on-base streak to 30 games, thanks to a two-run single Monday night versus the struggling Red Sox. The Rays didn’t even bring him up this season until June, and he’s already amassed one of the game’s most difficult accolades in two months.
MLBsnntv.com

Rays are red hot, Franco has 24-game on-base streak

St. Petersburg (SNN-TV) -Baseball’s top overall prospect, Wander Franco, went 2-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in yesterday's 9-0 win over the White Sox, extending his on-base streak to 24 games. In that span Franco has gone 29-for-93, tallying a .312 batting average with 13 extra-base...
MLBMLB

Wander's game draws high praise from Sale

ST. PETERSBURG -- It was not a pitch that should have been hit out, Chris Sale said. The Red Sox's ace fired a 94.5 mph fastball outside the strike zone, 3.44 feet off the ground, presumably too far up and away for Wander Franco to do anything with it. And...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBThe Big Lead

Cubs and White Sox Fans Brawled in the Bleachers This Weekend

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Chicago Cubs for a three game series over the weekend with the Sox winning two out of the three games. During Sunday's series finale tempers boiled over in the bleachers as Cubs and White Sox fans got into a big fight. I think the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets release scathing statement supporting fans instead of Javier Baez

The New York Mets president Sandy Alderson responded harshly to Javier Baez’s “thumbs down” gesture directed at fans: “Booing is every fan’s right.”. The New York Mets have officially weighed in on the Javier Baez “thumbs down” celebration. They are not happy about it. Team president Sandy Alderson released a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Three reasons Kris Bryant will not re-sign

At the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline, the SF Giants made a last-minute, bold move to acquire 3B/OF Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs. In the deal, the Giants gave up prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian. So far, Bryant has been a welcome addition to the Giants lineup. In...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire Cheated, But What Happened to Him After Baseball?

Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the behemoths of the Steroid Era helped save baseball. Whether the long-term effect on the game was good or not… well, I’ll leave that up to you. It’s hard to deny how exciting the 1998 home run race between McGwire...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy