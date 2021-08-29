Rural Route 4: There is joy on the farm; the rain arrives

There is much joy on the farm today – we got some rain! To make it even better, we were lucky to get some rain without the damaging high winds, torrential rain or large hail that some other areas of Iowa experienced. We are truly blessed. This rain will make a big difference to our soybeans as they finish their growing season, and it may help the corn just a little. The rain will also help green up our pastures, which are starting to look quite short and dry.