‘Bloodthirsty’ review: Dir. Amelia Moss [FrightFest]

By Kat Hughes
Hollywood News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year there have been two films screening at FrightFest that throw the age old creature of the werewolf into the spotlight. The first is Are We Monsters by Seb Cox, and the second is Bloodthirsty by Amelia Moss. Both films have sought to subvert this subgenre of horror films in very different ways. Cox told his story through the lens of a fantasy coming-of-age, whereas Moss uses her story to explore a young singer finding her voice against a sea of obstacles. Last year Moss released her debut feature Bleed with Me, a film that felt like a strange variation on the vampire film as a mentally fragile woman started to believe that her friend was draining her of blood nightly. Moss doesn’t distort her werewolf story as abstractly as with Bleed with Me, but there are definitely some interesting ideas at play.

www.thehollywoodnews.com

