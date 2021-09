Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman and Francie Frane are married, ET can confirm. The couple tied the knot on Thursday in Colorado. Dog was previously married to Beth Chapman for 13 years, up until her death due to cancer in June 2019. Meanwhile, Francie also lost her husband, Bob, who died of cancer just six months before Beth. The two bonded over their tragic losses, and although 68-year-old Dog previously told ET back in September 2019 that he would never marry again and that Beth used to joke she would haunt him if another woman ever took her place, he proposed to Francie in May 2020.