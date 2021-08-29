Cancel
Smiths in the news for Vikings: Harrison signs lucrative extension, Irv sidelined by knee injury

By Chris Tomasson
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was good news and bad news on Sunday for two Vikings players named Smith. Safety Harrison Smith signed a four-year contract extension that a source said is worth $64 million over four years. But NFL Media reported that tight end Irv Smith Jr. will undergo surgery for a meniscus injury and will be sidelined when the regular season gets underway Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. It was reported that an exact timetable has not yet been set on how long the tight end will be out.

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
Vikings' Irv Smith to undergo surgery for injury that could sideline him for season opener, per report

The smiles didn't last too long for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After having secured two-time All-Pro safety Harrison Smith to a sizable four-year deal, they got some [more] bad news on the injury front. Irv Smith, the team's starting tight end, is reportedly expected to undergo surgery to repair meniscus damage, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It's unclear what the timetable for return is on Smith, but with the regular season opener set to kickoff for the Vikings on Sept. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith's odds of recovering in time for that aren't promising -- if they exist at all.
Why Did the Vikings Cut Everson Griffen?

In a shocking move this afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings cut defensive lineman Everson Griffen, who they just signed earlier in the week. Griffen, as most know, was more than “just another free agent training camp signing”. That’s what made the move earlier today so unbelievable, especially to those in the fanbase who were so happy to see Everson return.
Wild QB Theories Still Floating around Vikings Orbit

The Minnesota Vikings are 16 days from their first regular season game of 2021, but strange quarterback theories still persist relating to the team. Earlier in the offseason, fat rumors circulated with the insinuation that Kirk Cousins would be traded. He wasn’t, making the folks that predicted his imminent exodus to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, or Houston Texans – look pretty silly.
Vikings DE Everson Griffen gets his old No. 97 jersey back

Honestly, it would have been weird to see veteran defensive end Everson Griffen in anything other than a No. 97 jersey. Luckily for Griffen, who officially re-signed with the Vikings on Wednesday, defensive tackle Michael Pierce was more than willing to give it up. After wearing the No. 97 jersey...
Report: Vikings, safety Harrison Smith agree to four-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings and safety Harrison Smith have agreed to a four-year, $64-million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The new contract, which will begin next season, means Smith will earn $74.83 million over the next five seasons and will be one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL.
Zulgad: Will Irv Smith Jr.’s injury cause Vikings to make a call on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz?

This was supposed to be Irv Smith Jr.’s breakout season. With Kyle Rudolph now with the New York Giants, there was no longer a debate about which tight end was atop the Vikings’ depth chart. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and Smith developed a chemistry in the opening days of camp and that carried over into Minnesota’s preseason finale on Friday night as Smith had two catches for 39 yards, including a long of 23 yards, in a loss to the Chiefs.
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. out for ‘a while’ after knee surgery

A potential breakout season for Irv Smith Jr. appears to be over before it ever began. Though coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t flat out say if the out-of-nowhere knee injury was season-ending, he did confirm that Minnesota Vikings’ 23-year-old tight end had surgery on Wednesday morning to repair his meniscus. He apparently injured his knee in last week’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Irv Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely

The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news on Sunday as it appears that Irv Smith Jr. will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The news was broken by Tom Pelissero via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Obviously, this is not an ideal situations for the young tight end as he...
Irv Smith’s knee injury leaves Vikings too thin at tight end

Depth at tight end was a Vikings strength in recent years, but that has disappeared in a hurry. In March, the Vikings released Kyle Rudolph in a salary-related move. Then over the weekend they learned that Irv Smith Jr., set to take over for Rudolph as the starter, will miss at least the start of the regular season due to surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Still no sign of injured Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr at practice

A couple of days after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer preached positivity concerning injured star player Anthony Barr, the veteran linebacker was conspicuously absent from practice. In fact, it has been more than three weeks since Barr has practiced with the team, leaving some wondering about his availability for the Sept....
The Vikings Loss of Irv Smith Jr. Is Brutal

The mini-curse of bad things happening to the Minnesota Vikings just a season starts is alive and well. And the trend largely affects head coach Mike Zimmer. Minnesota’s starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. received nasty news about his 2021 season as the Alabama alumnus will likely miss the entire slate of games.

