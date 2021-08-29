Search continues for Middletown man missing in Geist Reservoir
Searches continued Aug. 29 on Geist Reservoir after a Middletown man went missing in the water on the evening of Aug. 28. According to John Gano, a conservation officer with the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, Jeremy Skittrall, 45, was boating with friends on Aug. 28 when he jumped into the water and suffered an apparent medical emergency. He disappeared below the surface and has not yet been found.www.youarecurrent.com
