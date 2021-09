Warner Bros video game studios have had a busy year as the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery will split the games division in two. To this day it is not clear what will happen, although the operation is still pending approval by the competent North American bodies. Important titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or Gothan Knights have been delayed and will come out next year 2022. However, there will be news of the latter two very soon. Games set in the DC universe will feature the DC Fandome, which will take place from October 16.