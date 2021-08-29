Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Weather heats up as California fire inches toward Lake Tahoe

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Spiking temperatures and increasing winds are adding to the challenges faced by firefighters battling blazes across Northern California — including one that continued its march toward the Lake Tahoe resort region. Triple-digit temperatures are possible Sunday and the extreme heat is expected to last several days. The Caldor Fire is 19% contained after burning nearly 245 square miles, which is larger than the city of Chicago. More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 18,000 more were under threat. In Southern California, evacuations are in place for remote communities after a wildfire broke out and spread quickly through the Cleveland National Forest on Saturday.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Calif#Extreme Weather#Ap#The Caldor Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsFOXBusiness

Japan's Prime Minister Suga resigns

Amid growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. Suga told reporters that heading Japan’s pandemic response...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy