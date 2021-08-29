Weather heats up as California fire inches toward Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Spiking temperatures and increasing winds are adding to the challenges faced by firefighters battling blazes across Northern California — including one that continued its march toward the Lake Tahoe resort region. Triple-digit temperatures are possible Sunday and the extreme heat is expected to last several days. The Caldor Fire is 19% contained after burning nearly 245 square miles, which is larger than the city of Chicago. More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 18,000 more were under threat. In Southern California, evacuations are in place for remote communities after a wildfire broke out and spread quickly through the Cleveland National Forest on Saturday.