Ed Asner: Remembering A Legend

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Asner, a former president of the Screen Actors Guild and star of both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant, died at 91 years old. The news of Asner’s passing comes on the 18th anniversary of my seeing The Second City in action for the first time in 2003. Prior to the Second City performance, I was preparing for a career in politics. My plans changed as a result of this show. In any event, I wrote off to a number of comedians and comedy writers about breaking into the business. In fairness, I was a college student and also wanted to get mail in my inbox. Anyway, Asner had been a founding member of the Playwrights Theatre Company, the Chicago group that would later reform as The Compass Players and reform once more as The Second City. It was in knowing this that I wrote off to Ed Asner and included a blank page and a self-addressed stamped envelope (SASE).

