Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Awoniyi scores winner for Union Berlin to beat Gladbach 2-1

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has scored a brilliant goal to help Union Berlin upset Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 for its first Bundesliga win of the season. The 24-year-old Awoniyi combined with Max Kruse to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 41st minute. Awoniyi has now scored in each of Union’s opening three games. Union drew with Bayer Leverkusen 1-1, then 2-2 at Hoffenheim. He says, “I feel good, but the most important thing is the team.” Union stretched its unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga to 18 games with the win over Gladbach. Wolfsburg is hosting Leipzig later.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kruse
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Union Berlin#Ap#Bayer Leverkusen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Eldor Shomurodov Scores Winner as Roma Beat Trabzonspor 2-1 In Turkey

Welcome to the Europa Conference League. You decide whether you’re hoping this is the first of only two matches for Roma this season, or whether it can be the start of a new European adventure. Enough ink has been spilled on the merits of the competition, so we’ll just get straight into the match.
MLSThe State

Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Millwall seal Sheyi Ojo loan

Millwall have announced the loan signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool. The 24-year-old winger has joined the Lions for the whole season. Ojo, who spent last term at Cardiff, has become Millwall’s sixth summer signing.
MLSSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston 2-1 on Saturday night to extend the Dynamo's club-record winless streak to 15 games. A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila's heel...
MLSKOMO News

Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...
SoccerTribal Football

Bayern Munich chief Rummenigge tells Sane: You must do better!

Bayern Munich supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Leroy Sane is still underachieving. The former Manchester City winger is now in his second season with Bayern. Rummenigge said: “The breakthrough is expected from him, he is not yet the Leroy Sané that he could be according to his talent. He is measured against Robben and Ribéry, that is, by pure world class.
Soccergoal.com

USMNT defender Richards returns to Hoffenheim on loan from Bayern Munich

The 21-year-old is back for a second spell with the Bundesliga outfit after starting 11 league games in his first loan stint last term. U.S. men's national team defender Chris Richards has left Bayern Munich and re-joined Hoffenheim on loan through the end of the 2021-22 season. Richards spent the...
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT: Richards, Hoppe, Carter-Vickers get Deadline Day moves

USMNT players Chris Richards, Matthew Hoppe, and Cameron Carter-Vickers all sealed moves on transfer deadline day. All three aren’t in the USMNT squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which kick off this week, and in the case of Richards and Hoppe it is probably because they knew moves were on the horizon.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany’s World Cup qualifier

Berlin (AFP) – Germany captain Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Mueller are both injured and ruled out of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against minnows Liechtenstein. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno will deputise for Neuer, who sat out training all week with an ankle knock. Coach Hansi Flick is hopeful he will...
Soccerfearthewall.com

Bayer Leverkusen Requests BVB Match be Rescheduled Amid Scheduling Concerns

The cramped international schedule has been causing problems for months, causing players to suffer unnecessary injuries and burnout. Now, with national teams forced to squeeze three matches into a two-week break to makeup for cancelled matches in March, the problems are growing further. According to Kicker, three Bayer Leverkusen players: Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, and Piero Hincapie, will miss Die Werkself’s upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund. This is because they play two games all the way in South America less than 48 hours before the Bundesliga match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday. As a result, Leverkusen’s CEO Rudi Völler has requested that the DFB move the game to Sunday to accommodate Leverkusen’s players returning from their obligations in South America.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich complete loan deals on deadline day

While there was some deadline day madness for few top clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich had very little business to do on Tuesday. The German Champions shut the door any more incomings on Monday after clinching the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. With the incoming business done for...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich struck with injury blows in international break

The international break provides no respite to players as three games are planned over the course of the next seven days. Moreover, injuries to players are also a cause of concern for clubs. Bayern Munich has already suffered one blow as soon as the first international break started this week.
Soccergoal.com

Cyriel Dessers: Feyenoord capture Genk star on loan

The Super Eagle has been shipped to the Eredivisie side where he is expected to represent the Club on the Meuse for the 2021-22 campaign. Feyenoord have confirmed the signing of Cyriel Dessers on loan from Belgian First Division A outfit Genk. This move was necessary following the Nigeria international’s...
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Sporting Director Tare: “We Would Have Liked to Sign Filip Kostic”

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare was not interested in discussing the failed attempt to sign Filip Kostic. Speaking to German media outlet Spox yesterday, the Albanian sporting director did not shed any light on the controversy surrounding the club’s failed attempts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt winger Kostic. I don’t want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy