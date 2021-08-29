Cancel
Greenwood's goals well timed before Ronaldo returns to Man U

LONDON (AP) — Mason Greenwood is making sure Manchester United doesn’t neglect his scoring prowess when Cristiano Ronaldo returns. The 19-year-old striker has now scored in all three matches for United at the start of the season. The latest ensured an underwhelming United performance at Wolverhampton still ended in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. It was set up by Raphaël Varane on the defender’s debut for United. United moved onto seven points. The only team with a perfect record after three games is Tottenham which beat Watford 1-0 through Son Heung-min's goal. Burnley collected its first point by drawing 1-1 with Leeds.

