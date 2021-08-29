Cancel
Chicago, IL

Black man paralyzed in police shooting hopes to walk soon

 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white police officer in Wisconsin says he expects to be walking soon. But Jacob Blake Jr. says the accomplishment is tempered by fears of it happening again. Jacob Blake Jr. was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020. He tells CNN that he was able to take a few steps during his son’s birthday celebration this past week, which he compared to sliding his legs through a woodchipper. Although he says hne was “so geeked” by the moment that followed months of physical rehabilitation, he won't feel he has survived until changes are made that result in less gun violence.

