The 10 Best Board Games You Can Play in a Half Hour or Less

Just because you’re not a kid anymore doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some friendly competition with your pals. Having a game night with friends is an effective way to catch up and bond; even if you haven’t seen them in some time, it’s a great way to keep conversations rolling. With your friends, you may run out of entertainment options, but worry no more. Instead of watching something from a streaming service, there are other options these days, including a wide range of online casino games to choose from, to exciting board games, both classic and modern. And no, the board games are not simply staples like Monopoly or Scrabble. These board games are fresh with new ideas and enhanced creativity to get the whole squad active.