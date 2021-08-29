Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Billy McKinney: Moves into backup role

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McKinney will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Rockies, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. McKinney will step into the lineup for a resting Mookie Betts, but the former's playing time is expected to trend down after the latter returned from the injured list Thursday. Since McKinney was acquired from the Mets on July 21, he's turned in a .167/.307/.264 slash line across 29 games with the Dodgers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Rockies#Mets#Injured List#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Brett Anderson buries Trevor Bauer in perfect tweet

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ ongoing attempt to defend their World Series title has been overshadowed by the disturbing narrative surrounding Trevor Bauer, who’s currently on paid administrative leave while he’s investigated for sexual assault allegations. The Dodgers would love to cut bait with Bauer, but that simply isn’t possible right...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBBleacher Report

Max Scherzer Rumors: Angels Could Be 'Big Player' for Dodgers Star in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have to compete with their northern neighbors if they hope to re-sign pitcher Max Scherzer this offseason. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels were interested in adding Scherzer before the trade deadline, and that desire to have him suit up alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani may carry over to the winter.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Voted the Most Hated Baseball Team in America

The Dodgers are the team that everyone loves to hate around Major League Baseball. Fans in Los Angeles certainly know this to be true anytime they travel outside of Chavez Ravine. I was in San Diego for the Padres series last week, and it definitely felt like they hated everything about us.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB, MLBPA Make New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s legal situation received a positive update on Aug. 19, but the reigning National League Cy Young winner will not be allowed to return to the diamond just yet. The MLB and the players’ union have decided to extend Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a seventh time. Another decision will have to be made soon since his administrative leave expires on Sept. 3 – for now.
MLBYardbarker

Trea Turner apologizes to Cody Bellinger for leaving him hanging

Trea Turner apologized to Cody Bellinger on Saturday for an embarrassing moment. Turner slugged his first home run for his new team since being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers before the trade deadline. He received high-fives upon entering the dugout, but he didn’t see Bellinger tried to slap him some skin.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Pitcher Julio Urias, homers lead Dodgers over Braves

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Starting pitcher Julio Urias allowed four hits and two runs over six innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers homered four times to power a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. Max Muncy, Will Smith, Mookie Betts and Corey Seager each went deep in the victory Monday...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Moved to platoon role

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Bellinger will not start against lefties for the rest of the season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. The writing has been on the wall for Bellinger's benching against left-handers, as the former NL MVP has been out of the lineup each of the past two games in which the Dodgers faced a southpaw starter. The 26-year-old's struggles this season -- he is slashing a disappointing .171/.247/.319 and has just nine homers through 287 plate appearances -- are at the heart of the decision, and a stacked Los Angeles outfield that also includes Mookie Betts, AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor gives the team little reason to wait to see if Bellinger can turn things around. Against lefties this season, he is batting a paltry .129 with one homer in 70 at-bats.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Blake Treinen has been valuable for Dodgers in the fireman’s role

He's just been so valuable," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of reliever Blake Treinen. And I think when you're talking about pitchers on our staff, Walker certainly comes to mind. But Blake has been just as valuable as Walker, in my opinion, because every night he pitches he's facing the best guys in their lineup.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Ready to Throw Out Sunday’s Loss and Move On

Sunday afternoon was not one of those games that Dodgers fans will talk about all season. In fact, it’s one that fans probably want to forget about and never think about again. Marcus Stroman came out firing and spoiled the possible series sweep in favor of the Mets. And for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy