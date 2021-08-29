Dodgers' Billy McKinney: Moves into backup role

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Bellinger will not start against lefties for the rest of the season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. The writing has been on the wall for Bellinger's benching against left-handers, as the former NL MVP has been out of the lineup each of the past two games in which the Dodgers faced a southpaw starter. The 26-year-old's struggles this season -- he is slashing a disappointing .171/.247/.319 and has just nine homers through 287 plate appearances -- are at the heart of the decision, and a stacked Los Angeles outfield that also includes Mookie Betts, AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor gives the team little reason to wait to see if Bellinger can turn things around. Against lefties this season, he is batting a paltry .129 with one homer in 70 at-bats.