Dodgers' Billy McKinney: Moves into backup role
McKinney will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Rockies, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. McKinney will step into the lineup for a resting Mookie Betts, but the former's playing time is expected to trend down after the latter returned from the injured list Thursday. Since McKinney was acquired from the Mets on July 21, he's turned in a .167/.307/.264 slash line across 29 games with the Dodgers.www.cbssports.com
