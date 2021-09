Just in time for the weekend, Microsoft's Xbox Series S console is back in stock at GameStop and Best Buy. (Unfortunately, there is no Xbox Series X restock at the moment). Currently, you can get the Xbox Series S for $299 at Best Buy. (If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser). That's list price for the console and the only store that has the standalone console ready to ship at this moment. Or you can get an Xbox Series S with 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $344 at GameStop.