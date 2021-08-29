Padres' Jake Arrieta: Completes bullpen session
Arrieta (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday and could return to the Padres in early September, per MLB.com. The right-hander exited with a mild hamstring strain during his first start with San Diego on Aug. 18, but it appears that the injury won't keep him out of action for an extended period. However, Chris Paddack (oblique) is nearing a return to the rotation and the Padres have two off days both this week and next, so it's not certain that Arrieta will be needed as a starter when he's able to rejoin the club.www.cbssports.com
