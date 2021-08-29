Padres' Jake Arrieta: Completes bullpen session

Cronenworth went 0-for-4 with three walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers in 16 innings. The Padres struggled offensively as they were only able to muster up four hits on the night, though Cronenworth still managed to get on base three times despite not being able to register a hit himself. It was the first time in his short big-league career he's walked more than twice in a game. The 27-year-old is enjoying a solid campaign in which he's slashing .277/.350/.483 with 19 homers, 62 RBI, 85 runs scored, four steals and 46:73 BB:K over 528 plate appearances.