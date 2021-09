Airline and cruise stocks took a major hit as the European Union removed the U.S. from its ‘safe travel’ list amidst the surge in delta variants in the country. "Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted," said the European Council of the European Union, in a press statement, on August 30. "In particular, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia, and the United States of America were removed from the list."