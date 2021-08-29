Cancel
NFL

Joel Iyiegbuniwe Injury Could Have Impact

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 4 days ago
The Bears came out of Saturday's preseason finale with only a few new injuries and possibly two which could impact their roster decisions in the next two days.

Safety Deon Bush suffered a stinger early in the game making a tackle and left. They lost defensive lineman LaCale London to an elbow injury.

Cornerback Tre Roberson left the game with a concussion after he made an interception and returned it for a touchdown. And linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe suffered a shoulder injury.

Stingers are rarely a serious matter.

London probably did not figure into the 53-man roster, although he definitely looked improved over his rookie year. He's facing steep competition for a roster spot.

Iyiegbuniwe was involved in a tight battle for a roster spot at inside linebacker. Coaches had veteran Christian Jones on the field in the fourth quarter alongside many players who figure to be cut, and this normally doesn't bode well for a veteran in this situation.

So if the Bears are keeping Iyiegbuniwe and the shoulder is more than a bruise, then it might open up a roster spot for either Jones, Josh Woods or Caleb Jones. The Bears didn't specify the nature of the injury.

Iyiegbuniwe was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and although he has not been a player who has stepped up to challenge for a starting spot, he has been a vital special teams player. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has mentioned him often in promiently.

In Saturday's game, Iyiegbuniwe was given credit for four tackles, including one for loss. He also deflected a pass in the end zone.

Also, it's unclear if the injury to Roberson could impact the a cut. Roberson hadn't stood out much in camp or preseason until the last week, but had begun to make plays.

With Desmond Trufant's status uncertain after he left camp for personal reasons and missed more than a week of practices, it's possible Roberson could have earned a spot on their 53-man roster. Concussion recovery is unpredictable.

Players can be put on injured reserve and be brought back in only three weeks again this season. This was a rule put into effect last year due to the pandemic, and it has carried over. The rule prior to this was six weeks.

There is no limit to how many players can be brought back from injured reserve. Prior to last year teams were allowed to bring back two players from injured reserve.

The roster cuts are due to be completed by Tuesday at 3 p.m. and then teams can form a practice squad Sept. 1.

The practice squads are 16 players this year, with a limit of six veterans who have more than two seasons accrued. The practice squad players are paid $9,200 a week and veterans $14,000 a week, and all are considered free agents. So other teams can sign them away unless they are placed on the 53-man roster or are designated as protected for a particular week of the season. Teams can protect up to four practice squad players each week but must have designated those players by 3 p.m. Tuesday and the protection from signing elsewhere is only good through the end of that week's game.

It's always possible they'll report more injuries on Monday. It often happens after games when players are examined further.

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

