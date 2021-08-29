REVIEW: 'The Devil May Dance,' by Jake Tapper

In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Cuomo and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow are both down — though Cuomo’s declines are steeper — and Fox News’ Hannity is up. CNN’s Chris Cuomo has seen a ratings decline since his brother, Andrew Cuomo, resigned as governor of New York after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. In the competing 9 p.m. ET slot, MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” also saw declines compared to Maddow’s year-to-date average, though they weren’t as significant’s as Cuomo’s. Fox News’ Sean Hannity was the only one of the three to see increases. Notably, “Cuomo Prime Time” was still CNN’s highest-rated show in August, garnering 964,000 total average viewers and 222,000 in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.