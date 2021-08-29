Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals: Preseason Live Thread & Game Information
This afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals will serve as the final preseason game for both clubs now that the NFL has expanded the schedule to seventeen games and reduced the preseason to only three games. With the final game of the preseason normally serving as the dress rehearsal game before the regular season kicks off for most teams around the NFL, the Bengals will follow the norm and are expected to play their starters this afternoon. This will mark the first appearance of the preseason for Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow who is coming off a torn ACL and MCL suffered during last season.www.thephinsider.com
