The word on the street is that US gadget giant Apple is planning to introduce support for low earth orbit satellites in future iPhones. This is very much an internet rumour-mill thing at this stage, with the catalyst being a research note from Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for anticipating new Apple initiatives with moderate accuracy. MacRumors had a look at the note and reported that the LEO support is expected to arrive in the iPhone 13, thanks to a customized Qualcomm X60 baseband chip. So, hilariously, it looks like Apple’s reliance on its most loathed supplier will continue for the foreseeable future.